Library at the Plaza mural to be refurbished

Midland Commissioner's court voted on the agenda item Tuesday.

MIDLAND, Texas — A mural that was painted years ago on the Library at the Plaza downtown is set to be refurbished and preserved.

Midland Commissioner's Court approved an action Tuesday that will help bring a painter to the mural to help the refurbishing process.

“It won't be anything new there, we're just preserving what's already there on the west side," said Midland County Judge Terry Johnson. "There was a mural painted years ago that has deteriorated with age and sun. We agreed and approved to hire a painter to do that.”

The mural depicts two cowboys on horseback leading a herd of buffalo through the wild.

The commissioners agreed to add a couple extra items that the painter needed to complete the project.

"It just depicts the western lifestyle that we had or enjoyed here in Midland years ago," Johnson said. "I'm proud that the court approved getting it refurbished so that the future generations can see it."