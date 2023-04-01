Midland Commissioners Court discusses goals for 2023

The court hopes to continue working on the roads, the county water supply and continuing to move a possible new jail forward.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The start of the new year means new elected officials take office, and Wednesday in Midland, two new Midland County Commissioners did just that for their very first meeting.

Diane Anderson for precinct 4 and Jeff Somers for precinct 2 were sworn in at the courthouse earlier this week.

"Absolutely I'm excited, I'm really looking forward to it and I think we have the personalities that we are going to work well together," said Anderson.

"I'm very excited to start what the voters have put me here to do," said Somers.

Although everyone on the court has different opinions and viewpoints, they all want to better the county.

"Infrastructure, roads, water, county water and the Horseshoe, operations at the Horseshoe," said Somers.

Anderson also wants to focus on infrastructure and also wants to look into how the Horseshoe is run.

"Investigating or looking at the Horseshoe, the Horseshoe has lost money month over month over month, so I really want to investigate that and see what the issues are," said Anderson.

Current Midland County Judge Terry Johnson wants to continue to focus on the basics like roads, but also wants to go forward with a new jail for the county.

"We're working on getting them a new jail, we've got those plans in the works and were moving forward, we're working on a new law enforcement building," Johnson said.

Commissioner Scott Ramsey wants to make sure his precinct is protected from flooding.

"Specifically for my precinct is looking at the flooding issues in the last couple of years," said Ramsey.

