MIDLAND, Texas — Midland College is holding its annual student art sale in the Allison Fine Arts building.

30% of sales from the art show will go to supporting the fine arts scholarship fund.

The sale will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on December 7 near the north facing doors of the AFA building.