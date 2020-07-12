Connection Christian Church collecting donations to support health care workers

The church will be collecting snacks, drinks, gum, cards and more until December 13.

ODESSA, Texas — Connection Christian Church is working to collect items to help support medical workers at Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center.

From now until December 13, people can drop off snacks, drinks, gum, candy and even uplifting cards to "Help Our Heroes".

If you are interested in donating, you can place them under the church's indoor or outdoor Christmas tree. If you leave it under the outdoor tree, the church is asking you to message them on Facebook to let them know.

The church is located at 4241 Tanglewood Lane in Odessa.

After December 13, Connection Christian Church will be delivering the goodies to the medical staff at both hospitals.