Bingo and Bubbly moves fundraiser auction online

Money raised from the auction will go to helping children abused across the Permian Basin.

ODESSA, Texas — Harmony Home Children's Advocacy Center's annual Bingo and Bubbly fundraiser is no longer being held in person.

In an effort to be socially responsible, the auction will now be held online.

Additionally, the auction will now be open to the public. Out of town people are also welcome to bid on items if the bidder will pay for shipping.

Items not shipped can be picked up on December 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or December 7-8 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The auction will run from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on December 4. They will also be on Facebook Live from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Items that will be auctioned off include several pieces of jewelry, a Bath and Body Works basket, a hockey puck autographed by Dallas Stars player Alexander Radulov and more.

