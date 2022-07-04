Mac's Bar-B-Que donates thousands to local organizations

MIDLAND, Texas — A few Midland organizations got a nice surprise Thursday morning.
Mac's Bar-B-Que recently hosted Mac's MusicFest, and the restaurant and some of the music sponsors gathered together to make a difference in the community.
Mac's gathered Mission Agape, the Professional Firefighters Association of Midland and JAB Cares for a special check presentation at Centennial Park.
Mission Agape and PFAM each received $10,000 and JAB Cares received $2,000.
JAB Cares also donated $7,000 of its own to Professional Firefighters Association of Midland. The organization hosted the cornhole tournament during Mac's MusicFest.