Mac's Bar-B-Que donates thousands to local organizations

A total of $29,000 was donated by the restaurant and sponsors Thursday.

MIDLAND, Texas — A few Midland organizations got a nice surprise Thursday morning.

Mac's Bar-B-Que recently hosted Mac's MusicFest, and the restaurant and some of the music sponsors gathered together to make a difference in the community.

Mac's gathered Mission Agape, the Professional Firefighters Association of Midland and JAB Cares for a special check presentation at Centennial Park.

Mission Agape and PFAM each received $10,000 and JAB Cares received $2,000.