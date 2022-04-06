West Texans band together to reunite child sex trafficking victim with puppy

The puppy did not have the vaccines needed to fly home at the same time as the victim.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Rape Crisis and Children's Advocacy Center had asked for help reuniting a child with their furry friend and got more help than they anticipated.

A child trafficking victim who had come to the MRCCAC recently had been taken a long distance from their home to the Permian Basin.

Unfortunately, a puppy the victim had did not have the vaccines needed to fly home with the victim and needed to stay behind.

Volunteers were able to foster the dog until Fix West Texas administered the vaccines needed for the dog to fly.

The MRCCAC then reached out asking for help to get the puppy home.

In the 24 hours since requesting that assistance, the non-profit says it has received twice the amount of donations needed to send the puppy home.

The rest of the funds will be put towards raising awareness of human trafficking in the area.

To learn more about MRCCAC and its mission to help support and heal victims of sexual assault, you can click or tap here.