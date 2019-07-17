MIDLAND, Texas — Hospice of Midland is looking for Good Samaritans to join its volunteer program.

The program goes around the community to service terminally ill patients.

Multiple opportunities are available, including patient care, a veterans program and a hounds program. The latter allows volunteers to bring trained animals to nursing homes and spread joy.

In order to volunteer, you can call Hospice of Midland at (432) 682-2855. For more information on the organization you can visit the website here.