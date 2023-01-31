Curb Side Bistro offers free soup during freezing weather

Chef Alejandro Barrientos is no stranger to helping out the community.

Example video title will go here for this video

ODESSA, Texas — There's nothing like a nice warm cup of soup during winter weather, and Chef Alejandro Barrientos with Curb Side Bistro agrees.

The Odessa restaurant gave out over 500 cups of soup for lunch time alone on Tuesday, all for free.

Barrientos put out the message about free soup on the restaurant's Facebook page, but this isn't the first time this has happened. Curb Side Bistro is no stranger to serving the community in times of need, from cold weather to Thanksgiving dinner.

"If everybody's cold then we're cold too, and nothing warms up the soul like a good bowl of soup, so we're doing this for the community," Barrientos said.

The restaurant closes at 9 p.m., but if you missed out on Tuesday, they will still be giving out soup on Wednesday. Make sure to ask for the Chef's Soup Special.