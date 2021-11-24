Odessa restaurant serves free Thanksgiving meals

Curb Side Bistro is expecting over 1,000 people to show up on Thanksgiving Day.

ODESSA, Texas — Curb Side Bistro is expecting over 1,000 people to show up for free meals on Thanksgiving Day.

"I got 42 turkeys, I believe, hams I lost count, we're at about 400 pounds of green bean casserole, 1,000 rolls and 1,000 pieces of pumpkin pie," said Co-owner and Chef at Curb Side Bistro, Alejandro Barrientos.

It takes a village, and Barrientos welcomes anyone to come and join his feast.

"No questions asked, you don't have to sign paperwork, you don't have to do anything, you can come over, we're basically opening our home to anybody," said Barrientos. "Come by, get a plate, get a drink and have a good day."

The chef was inspired to start the free meal after seeing a father and his son getting turned away for a free Thanksgiving meal.

"His face was full of worry, and just seeing him process it and tell his son 'we'll find somewhere to eat on Thanksgiving,' and that changed me," said Barrientos.

They do their best to make sure no one is hungry or alone on Thanksgiving.

"We saw the need grow, we saw elderly, we saw people that didn't have family here in the area, oilfield workers that just work here for a couple of months," said Barrientos.

Barrientos said the free meal wouldn't be possible without the people of Odessa.

"We wouldn't be here without the community support, our success is because of our community," said Barrientos.

Local businesses have donated turkeys, hams, drinks and more to help Barrientos feed more people.

"Its unbelievable to see it come from an idea," said Barrientos. "Just thinking about doing free Thanksgiving, to actually having people here, serving the food, coming by, enjoying it and making it their tradition. It's just overwhelming, it's just full of joy."