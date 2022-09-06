Curb Side Bistro picked as 'Bite of the Season' on Texas Bucket List

The Odessa restaurant was featured on season 18 of the show which kicked off in February.

Example video title will go here for this video

ODESSA, Texas — After being featured in season 18 of the show "Texas Bucket List", Curb Side Bistro in Odessa has now received an even bigger honor.

Every season the show shares a list of great things about the state of Texas, and at the end it recaps the five best places to eat in the state.

Curb Side Bistro's "sensational sliders and fries" nabbed it the number one spot this season, beating out restaurants in Round Rock, Amarillo, Weslaco and Bryan.

The restaurant also recently placed in the top ten in Chef's Rolls Chunky Chips Ahoy Contest with its "Chunky CHIPS AHOY! Ooey Gooey Bread Pudding".

Chef Alejandro Barrientos has been making a name for himself, appearing on "Beat Bobby Flay" back in 2021, but he's also a staple in the community, often offering free meals during Thanksgiving and hot soup during chilly days like the Texas winter storm.

If all of this seems like the sign you've been looking for to swing by the restaurant, you can click or tap here for more info .