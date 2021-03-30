City of Midland to host 6th annual Easter Egg Eggstravanganza on April 1.

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland will host the 6th annual Easter Egg Eggstravaganza on April 1.
The event will be held at the MLK Jr. Community Center with 15,000 Eggs. The center is located on 2300 Butternut Lane.
This event is for ages 0-12 and the hunt will split ages up into five groups: 0-3 years old, 4-5 years old, 6-8 years old, 9-10 years old and 11-12 years old.
The Easter bunny will also be available for pictures starting at 5:00 p.m. Photos will be available for five dollars and benefit the Midland Municipal Employee Scholarship Fund.