City of Midland to host 6th annual Easter Egg Eggstravanganza on April 1.

The event will take place at the MLK Jr. Community Center with 15,000.

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland will host the 6th annual Easter Egg Eggstravaganza on April 1.

The event will be held at the MLK Jr. Community Center with 15,000 Eggs. The center is located on 2300 Butternut Lane.

This event is for ages 0-12 and the hunt will split ages up into five groups: 0-3 years old, 4-5 years old, 6-8 years old, 9-10 years old and 11-12 years old.