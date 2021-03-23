x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Newswest 9 | Midland, Texas | newswest9.com

Local News

Local job fair features oil and gas companies looking to hire

The West Texas Oil and Gas Job Fair highlights companies across several industries looking to hire employees in many different positions.
Credit: Kim Kelso Delapena

MIDLAND, Texas — Recruiting event company, Job Fairs Now, and 5F Trucking will be hosting the West Texas Oil and Gas Job Fair Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Midland County Horseshoe Pavilion.

The event, held during the 7th annual West Texas Oil and Gas Convention, is being put on in partnership with the City of Midland, Eventures Promotions, West Texas Radio Group, Roseland Oil and Gas and the Midland County Horseshoe.

The list of companies attending includes, 5F TruckingFDF Energy ServicesCertarusS.E.S. GlobalLineQuestPilot Travel CentersGeo GroupMidland Vet Center, Troy Vines, Inc.West Texas Radio GroupMulholland Energy ServicesImagine Safety SolutionsDetmar LogisticsClassic Crane & Transport, Sand Revolution and many more.

Those companies will be looking to fill positions such as, hydrovac operators, hydrovac technicians, line locators, CDL drivers, operators, parts attendantsdiesel mechanics, company drivers, pneumatic owner-operators, cement bulk plant operators, coil tubing operators, coil tubing mechanicand many more.

COVID-19 protocols will be enforced. For more information and to register for the event, click here or visit the Job Fairs Now Facebook page.

Related Articles