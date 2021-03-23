Local job fair features oil and gas companies looking to hire

The West Texas Oil and Gas Job Fair highlights companies across several industries looking to hire employees in many different positions.

MIDLAND, Texas — Recruiting event company, Job Fairs Now, and 5F Trucking will be hosting the West Texas Oil and Gas Job Fair Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Midland County Horseshoe Pavilion.

The event, held during the 7th annual West Texas Oil and Gas Convention, is being put on in partnership with the City of Midland, Eventures Promotions, West Texas Radio Group, Roseland Oil and Gas and the Midland County Horseshoe.

The list of companies attending includes, 5F Trucking, FDF Energy Services, Certarus, S.E.S. Global, LineQuest, Pilot Travel Centers, Geo Group, Midland Vet Center, Troy Vines, Inc., West Texas Radio Group, Mulholland Energy Services, Imagine Safety Solutions, Detmar Logistics, Classic Crane & Transport, Sand Revolution and many more.

Those companies will be looking to fill positions such as, hydrovac operators, hydrovac technicians, line locators, CDL drivers, operators, parts attendants, diesel mechanics, company drivers, pneumatic owner-operators, cement bulk plant operators, coil tubing operators, coil tubing mechanics and many more.