Two farmers markets will take place in the area of Midland and Odessa on September 14.

Midland will host the downtown farmers market at the Museum of the Southwest from 8 a.m. to noon.

The last Parks Legado Farmers Market of the season will take place at the Parks Legado Town Center from 8 a.m. to noon.

Both markets will feature dozens of local vendors with fresh produce and homemade goods, including items you'll only find at the market.

For more information on these markets, you can visit the Parks Legado website or the Midland Downtown Farmers Market website.