American Legion Tall City Post 119 holds Memorial Day service

MIDLAND, Texas —
On Monday, American Legion Tall City Post 119 honored the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.
A ceremony was held at the Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home, featuring songs, wreath laying, video tributes and speeches.
Post 430, along with the Odessa Chuckwagon Gang, also paid their respects.
“It's a point in time that we need to remember all the sacrifices that have been taken and put on because they were willing to, they took an oath, that says ‘hey, I'm gonna fight for this country,’” said Adjutant Galen Bock. “They sacrificed their lives so that we can have the freedoms to do the things we do in this country today.”
Midland County Sheriff David Criner was a guest speaker at the service.