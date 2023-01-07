Preventing your pets from running away during Fourth of July

Fourth of July is one of the most common times pets run away or are reported lost due to fireworks scaring them.

MIDLAND, Texas — Everyone's excited for Fourth of July celebrations, but it might not be the same for your pets.

According to Fix West Texas it's not uncommon for pets to run away or be reported lost during Fourth of July because of all the fireworks.

“I would say many pets will be spooked by fireworks in some form or another," said Katlyn Walthall, Director of Community Outreach and Fundraising for Fix West Texas. "Their anxiety can range from just mild anxiety to extreme anxiety where you would see them hop fences or get out anywhere.”

This is why Walthall recommends not taking your pets with you to firework shows in the first place.

“Because that is a really loud environment," Walthall continued. "Even if they’re not anxious it could be bad for their ears; there’s just a lot going on there. But if you decide to do that make sure they’re on leash, on a harness where they can’t slip out. Make sure they’re micro-chipped and that their micro-chip information is up to date.”

If you’re not bringing them to a fireworks show, then it’s best to keep them inside the house rather than outside in the backyard.

“Inside with the family or if they can go in a kennel even while you’re going to the fireworks show, that’s what I would recommend doing,” Walthall added.