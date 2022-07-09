MPD investigates deadly shooting

MIDLAND, Texas —
The Midland Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Friday night.
According to a city spokesperson, around 11:32 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at 104 S Terrell St.
Upon arrival, officers found one victim that was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.
A second victim was transferred to Midland Memorial Hospital and later released.
Next of kin has been notified. The investigation is ongoing.
This is all the information we currently have on the shooting. We will update this story as more details are released.