MPD investigates deadly shooting

The shooting left one person dead and another injured.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Friday night.

According to a city spokesperson, around 11:32 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at 104 S Terrell St.

Upon arrival, officers found one victim that was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

A second victim was transferred to Midland Memorial Hospital and later released.

Next of kin has been notified. The investigation is ongoing.