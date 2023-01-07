Cinergy Movie Theaters to put on 'Sound of Freedom' movie fundraiser

MIDLAND, Texas — Cinergy Movie Theaters have announced that starting July 4th, they will donate $1 to an anti-trafficking organization for each Sound of Freedom ticket sold at its Amarillo, Copperas Cove, Granbury, Marble Falls, Midland, Odessa and Tulsa locations through the entire run of the film.

From Angel Studios, Sound of Freedom is based on a true story and stars Jim Caviezel, from The Passion of the Christ, as a federal agent who learns that a recently-rescued boy's sister is still captive to ruthless child traffickers and decides to embark on a dangerous mission to save her. With time running out, he quits his job and journeys deep into the Colombian jungle, putting his life on the line to free her from a fate worse than death.