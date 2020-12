The local non-profit, who offer low-cost spay and neuter surgeries, now has a brick and mortar location to call their own.

Calling all pet owners... Fix West Texas now has its own official brick and mortar location.

The local non-profit leased a new space for one year, this will help them serve the community more.

Fix West Texas offers low-cost spay and neuter surgeries plus vaccinations.

They do multiple pop up clinics across the West Texas area.

If you are interested in helping Fix West Texas they are asking for donations of shelving units and a vacuum.