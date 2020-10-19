Fix West Texas making stops across the Basin

The organization is offering low-cost vaccinations and microchips.

As part of their mission to spay and neuter animals at low cost, Fix West Texas is making stops across the Basin on Saturday.

Everything from vaccinations to microchips will be offered at the First United Methodist parking lot in Stanton starting at 9 a.m.

Later, the organization will be stopping in Big Spring at the Happy Day Humane Society. The event will go from 2- 4 p.m.

Fix West Texas will also be providing spaying and neutering services at the Midland Horseshoe from Oct. 27-30. To book an appointment, click here.