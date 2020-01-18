MIDLAND, Texas — If you have always wanted to know what your family history was, then you will have the opportunity to learn on Saturday, Jan. 25.

Midland County Library will host Storyteller: Family History in Context for those who wish to learn more about their ancestors.

Those curious about their family roots will be able to use books and data resources.

With the information provided, you will have the chance to track your ancestor's life.

So, if you are wanting to learn about your family and where you come from, the Storyteller: Family History in Context will be held between 3:30 p.m. - 5 p.m. at the Midland Centennial Library.