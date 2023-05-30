New STEM-focused exhibit coming to Centennial Library

“Some Assembly Required” allows creative thinkers of all ages to see behind the scenes of how different gadgets and gizmos are made.

MIDLAND, Texas — A STEM-focused traveling exhibit will be making a stop at Midland County’s Centennial Library from May 30 to Sept. 9.

The exhibit, called “Some Assembly Required,” allows creative thinkers of all ages to visit several stations and see how different gadgets and gizmos are made, according to Midland County Public Libraries.

The display, which is a partnership between the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum and Build-a-Bear Workshop, is coming to Midland County thanks to the FMH Foundation, Midland County Public Library Foundation and the Carnegie Circle.