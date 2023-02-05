Ross Elementary teacher recognized for innovative teaching strategies

Valarie Shreves is taking advantage of available technology. Her efforts developing personalized learning and blended learning strategies will impact ECISD.

ODESSA, Texas — Ross Elementary in Odessa was recently recognized by the Texas Tech College of Education, and one teacher in particular was highlighted for the work she is doing in the classroom.

Valarie Shreves is a fourth grade teacher and multi-classroom leader at Ross Elementary, and her recognition really comes from being innovative and resourceful.

Shreves and Ross Elementary will be shown in a case library by the Texas Education Agency, for developing personalized learning and blended learning strategies.

“I am really excited that the blended learning process that Ector County ISD is putting into place, that has driven to be part of the TEA blended learning/personalized learning case library is something that’s going to give back to the district," said Shreves. "So, as our district rolls out the blended learning program more, it’s going to impact more and more teachers, and that’s something I find very exciting to be a part of.”

Shreves is now in her 20th year teaching, and she views this opportunity as a way to give back.

When it comes to blended learning strategies, it’s about taking advantage of the technology that is available for each student to benefit from.

“If we can take a teacher and multiply that teacher into three different teachers by using platforms online at the same time, I’m teaching small group, I can still be with another group," said Shreves. "So, that changes the landscape of how we format our teaching where we actually are touching four sets of kids versus just the one we are with one-on-one.”

Blended learning combines in-person and a technology device, whereas personalized learning is tailor made.

“Personalized learning is focusing on the student’s data, and taking those data points and the instructional implications that you have for those and giving them items to work on specifically to the child," said Shreves. "So, everybody in the group may have something different.”

There is a common reality between the strategies, which is student accountability.

“We also have to set the expectations that when they’re in the program that they are in charge of their learning, so student agency is a huge part of the blended learning/personalized learning process," said Shreves. "The student has to take accountability for themselves and have that drive, so as a teacher that’s something I foster a lot with them.”