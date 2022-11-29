2022's list of events for 'Christmas at the Mansion'

Festive events you can attend while there's still space available.

MIDLAND, Texas — Christmas at the Mansion is here just in time for the holiday season. Here are some events you can attend while there's still space available.

President's Club Preview Dinner(December 1): It runs from 6:30 - 10 p.m. This event is exclusive to members of the Presidents Club. To upgrade your membership contact kchisham@gmail.com

Christmas Luncheon (December 5): It runs from 12 - 1p.m. There is a meal with friends or colleagues at Thomas Gallery. Tickets start at $50 for individuals and $400 for a table of eight. You may register today.

ReinBeer XI (December 7): The annual beer festival will have Live music, food, and more. It runs from 6:30 - 10 p.m. Music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $75 for museum members. You have to be 21 years old and up with an ID to register for the event.

Christmas Open House (December 10): The festive event include Santa, Trains and Trucks along with Gingerbread Workshop, cookies, and more. The event is free for the public.

Nutcracker Brunch (Dec. 3) and Holiday Tea (Dec. 9) events are already sold out.