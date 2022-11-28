Midland Community Theatre presents 'A Christmas Carol'

The production will run weekends through Dec. 18.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Community Theatre has debuted its holiday production "A Christmas Carol".

The production began Nov. 25 and will run every weekend through Dec. 18.

Shows begin at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. on Sundays.

Tickets are $36 and can be purchased in advance or at the door.

This show is recommended for the whole family and brings the Charles Dickens' Christmas classic to life in musical form.

MCT also uses its new LED screen, making it the first production at the theater to use it.