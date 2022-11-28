Join NewsWest 9 for the Starbright Village Christmas tree lighting

Crystal Crews and Alex Cammarata will be emceeing the event on Dec. 1.

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa and NewsWest 9 have teamed up for the annual community Christmas tree lighting.

This year's event will start at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 1 at Starbright Village, located at McKinney Park.

NewsWest 9's own Crystal Crews and Alex Cammarata will be emceeing the event.

In addition to the tree lighting there will be local choirs performing.

On Dec. 1 the walking trail will be open for families to come out and view the light display. The drive-through path will be open starting Dec. 2.

Starbright Village will be open every night from 6-11 p.m. during Dec. 1-Jan. 1

Admission is free, though the city takes donations to help keep the park running year after year.