Light drizzle creates a dangerous concoction on roads

Light precipitation on Monday morning mixed with surface oils to make for a slippery commute.

TEXAS, USA — Light drizzle fell on Monday morning creating some pretty slick roadways. The drizzle was so light that nothing was recorded at the airport as being measurable.

Although it wasn't much precipitation, it still was enough to make the roadways wet. And aside from snow and ice, that's typically when streets are most dangerous.

This is due to oil and other chemical residue from cars accumulation on the roads when its dry, but then mixing with a small amount of water to form a slippery concoction. It stays like this until enough rain has fallen to rinse all the oil off the roads.