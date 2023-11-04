How to use severe weather alerts to keep yourself safe

When there is a threat of severe weather, it's important to know how to get those warnings.

MIDLAND, Texas — It doesn't rain a whole lot here in West Texas, but when it does, it often comes with damaging winds, hail, flooding and even the occasional tornado.

We are not immune to the severe weather that the rest of the country often gets in the springtime, which is why it's good to stay up to date and aware of any potential threats.

The National Weather Service in Midland, which is in charge of issuing various warnings and watches, described how you can receive adequate warning to help keep you safe.

“The best way to get information is, you know, make sure that your alerts are turned on on your phone to get the wireless emergency alerts,” said NWS Warning Coordinator Meteorologist Amber Hluchan. “And also, NOAA Weather Radio. You can get our graphics on our website – the National Weather Service website. And also stay tuned to your favorite news station , they'll keep you up to date.”

Social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are also good ways of staying aware. The more sources you have, the better.

“Make sure if you know severe weather is predicted for your area for that day, make sure you have a plan, and you have multiple ways to receive your warning,” said Hluchan.

Following this advice is crucial to making sure you have enough time to prepare when severe weather strikes.