How you can stay safe and prepared for any flood or weather emergency?

With the flooding West Texans recently experienced, the Red Cross wants to make sure you have plans and emergency kits made to ensure you and your family's safety.

TEXAS, USA — You always think you know what you know what to do in a crisis, until you're actually in one. Do you have everything you need if there's a fire, tornado, or house flood?

If these serious weather emergencies occur, the Red Cross wants to people to start planning and having conversations so that you and your family are ready for anything.

In West Texas, navigating through flood waters doesn't happen too often. Homes and businesses in Midland County were under at least an inch of water. The Red Cross has been in these neighborhoods the last week working to get families to safety.

"The people that are in the flooded waters right now, the most important thing is for them to stay safe and for them not to be wading through contaminated water or to get to a safe place and that’s what we’re trying to help people do now," says Tracy Austin, Permian Basin Red Cross, Executive Director.

The Red Cross has a checklist for families to follow in case of an emergency while at home or on the road because preparedness is key.

"There are two kinds of kits you should have one for the shelter in place and you should have an emergency kit for evacuations," says Austin.

"It’s important to have an emergency preparedness kit in your car because you will have your necessary items with you and that’s really one of the most important things you could have besides having a route to get out of your neighborhood , having that emergency preparedness kit is incredibly important." says Austin.

A few items Austin suggests includes: a radio (one that can be hand cranked), flashlight, first aid kit, water, wet wipes, disposable toothbrushes and medication (three days worth). Most importantly have all of your loved ones' contact information on hand at all times.

"You want to make sure that everyone in your family has the ability to contact each other, without using their cellphone, so have a written list in your wallet of your grandmother and kids. Everyone that you might have to reach out to have those numbers written down so you can use them," says Austin.