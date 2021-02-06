TxDOT announces traffic alerts for local counties

Heads up! Keep an eye out for these local traffic alerts.

TEXAS, USA — The Texas Department of Transportation has announced traffic alerts for several local counties. Those alerts are listed below.

Martin County: Weather permitting, crews will be making edge repairs on FM 1212 Wednesday and Thursday about 6-8 miles north of Interstate 20. Lane closures will be necessary for both days. TxDOT encourages drivers to slow down and obey signs and flaggers, as well as following pilot cars safely.

Midland County: Crews will be moving around different areas of the county for the rest of the week patching potholes. Drivers should be on the lookout for crews on different state roads. TxDOT encourages drivers to slow down and obey signs and flaggers, as well as following pilot cars safely.

Reeves County: Work on U.S. 285 will force closure of the intersection allowing access to County Road 402 for about the next two weeks. Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes. See the graphic below for more information. TxDOT encourages drivers to slow down and obey signs and flaggers, as well as following pilot cars safely.