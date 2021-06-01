Big Spring crews working intersection of Goliad, E. 24th for two days

Drivers should be aware of the closures and avoid the area if possible.

BIG SPRING, Texas — The City of Big Spring is warning citizens that crews will be working on the intersection of Goliad and E. 24th Street.

This work will start on June 2 and last through June 3.

During the work, one lane of E. 24th will be closed to thru traffic on Wednesday. The opposite lane of traffic will be closed the next day.

