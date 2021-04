Starting at 7:00 a.m., both lanes on I-20 south service road will be closed.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Road Crews will be working on the south service road of I-20 between Baylor Boulevard and Tulane Avenue on April 6 starting at 6:00 a.m.

This will ultimately close off both lanes of the I-20 south service road. Road workers will have a detour available for travelers.