Howard College hires new head baseball coach

Trevin Sonnier will take over the program after Jake Carlson resigned.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Howard College has named Trevin Sonnier as the new head coach for the Hawks’ baseball program. Sonnier, who was the assistant coach for the 2022-2023 season, is replacing previous head coach Jake Carlson and will start his official duties immediately.

Sonnier originally came to Hawks from Abilene Christian University, where he served as the infield and base running coach for the 2021-2022 season. He has also served as assistant coach at Wright State University, Dallas Baptist University, and Oral Roberts University.

“We are excited for Coach Sonnier to have the opportunity to lead his own program and make his mark on the storied tradition of Howard College baseball,” said Athletic Director Kyle Cooper. “He values relationships with student athletes and is a tireless worker. We are fortunate to have him.”

Sonnier has accumulated six years of coaching experience in addition to his collegiate and professional playing experience. He played collegiate baseball for Texas Christian University, Panola College, Dallas Baptist University and finished his fifth year of eligibility with Oral Roberts University. Additionally, he signed as a free agent with the Chicago White Sox organization and played from 2016-2017 as a shortstop for the club.

“I am so excited to have this opportunity to lead the Hawk baseball program,” said Sonnier. “I have great expectations for our program to build high achieving students, culture changing leaders and dynamic baseball players.”

While Sonnier was coaching at ACU, the team won five games against Power 5 opponents and four games against nationally ranked teams for the first time in program history, including wins at No. 12 Texas Christian University, No. 9 Texas Tech and a top 25 Grand Canyon University.

“I have been a part of several high caliber baseball programs during my playing and coaching career,” said Sonnier. “And I know we can achieve that level of greatness here at Howard College. We will be a program in pursuit of excellence with a culture changing, winning mindset.”

Trevin graduated magna cum laude from Panola College in 2013 with an Associate of Arts degree. He then continued to Dallas Baptist University, where he graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts and Science in interdisciplinary studies, kinesiology and sociology.

Trevin, his wife Dixie, their 2 daughters Adeline and Rosalie and son Beau live in Big Spring.