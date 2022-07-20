Beto O'Rourke hosts town hall in Midland during his 'Drive for Texas'

As a part of his 49-day 'Drive for Texas,' Beto O'Rourke hosted a town hall in Midland where he discussed topics like abortion, gun laws, immigration and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — The Tall City is one stop of 49 across the Lone Star State for gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke.

“You saw the number of people who turned out here tonight on a Wednesday evening," said O'Rourke. "We were standing remotely here and talking about the things that are most important in Midland."

As for what was most important to those in attendance, many asked about guns laws in light of Uvalde.

"Defend the Second Amendment, while doing a far better job of protecting the lives of the people in our lives," said O'Rourke. "Can we agree on that much?"

O'Rourke said public safety is his top priority.

"As governor, I’m going to make public safety, supporting our police and reducing violence my number one priority," O'Rourke said.

He laid out ideas he sees as a path to lessening gun violence.

"We’ve got to get to common sense gun legislation, like universal background checks and red flag laws," said O'Rourke. "Defend the Second Amendment, but do a better job of protecting the lives of people in our community."

Immigration was also a hot topic.

"We also have an opportunity here in Texas to lead the way in rewriting our immigration laws to ensure if you want to join family, work a job, petition for asylum, there’s a way to do that, but that you follow the law and you do it in an orderly fashion," said O'Rourke.

He promised job security, especially for the industry that drives our region, oil and gas.

"First and foremost, jobs, especially energy jobs, protecting the oil and gas jobs that we have here, but also making sure we own the future of this energy revolution globally," said O'Rourke. "Have it headquartered right here in West Texas."

Other major issues brought up were about education.

"Focus on world-class schools so you and your classmates have the best teachers, the best education," said O'Rourke. "We talked about having the backs of our public school educators, paying them more, treating them with respect, canceling the star test so they can focus on those kids."

Protecting women's reproductive rights was also discussed.