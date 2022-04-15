Gov. Abbott working with Mexican governors on border security

Gov. Greg Abbott has met with the governors of the four Mexican states that border Texas to stem the flow of illegal crossings.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEXAS, USA — Governor Greg Abbott continues to make deals across the border to help stop undocumented migrants from crossing over. This all came about after the governor put in place tough new inspections of all trucks trying to cross the border.

That decision ended up clogging border bridges, leaving the trucks stuck for hours. Abbott said that should not be a problem any longer after he talked with the Mexican governors of Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo Leon and Tamaulipas.

"Because Tamaulipas has increased security on the Mexico side of the border and is committed to contain low-water crossings of illegal immigrants, the Texas Department of Public Safety can return to random searches of vehicles crossing all the bridges from Tamaulipas," Abbott said.

Abbott also said that he was taking these steps because President Biden has failed to help secure the border at the federal level.

"I understand the concern that businesses have about trying to move products across the bridge, but I also know the anger that Texans face and have that's caused by Joe Biden not securing the border," Abbott said. "Texas will not tolerate the endless stream of illegal immigrants crossing the border."

However, Beto O'Rourke believed that the decision to move forward with inspecting every truck crossing the border, prior to Abbott's recent decision to pull back, was disastrous.

"We literally got nothing, literally nothing except higher inflation, economic damage to the state of Texas," O'Rourke said. "Our border communities are now less competitive for attracting business, investment and talent."

Despite the end of the intensive searches, O'Rourke expects the damage to be felt for a long time to come.