MIDLAND, Texas — James Durbin started his own company called The Oilfield Photographer, Inc just over two years ago.

"We've been serving the oil and gas community, non-profits, and various sectors of the Midland Odessa community," said Durbin.

His website presents a colorful, diverse look at the oilfield captured in numerous high-resolution photographs.

Though, Durbin says during the Permian Basin's recent economic downturn from COVID-19 and dropping oil prices. He's started a new project to give back to the community that has turned his entrepreneurship project into a success.

"So the project we're doing is called Front Porch Permian and it's designed to provide family portraits for those who've been stuck at home over the last two weeks due to layoffs, Coronavirus, or a combination of the two," said Durbin

The photoshoots are free, and the finalized portrait picture that families will receive will also be free.

All Durbin says he's accepting from the photographed families are a donation to the Oilfield Helping Hands organization.

"We've partnered with the non-profit to provide this service and to raise money for the programs they're doing here in the Permian Basin," said Durbin.

If you're interested in scheduling your own free photoshoot with The Oilfield Photographer, you can reach him at his email: james@theoilfieldphotographer.com

