Whataburger celebrates 72 years with Boys and Girls Club

The burger restaurant hosted a back to school event for students and presented a check.

MIDLAND, Texas — Whataburger celebrated its 72nd anniversary Tuesday with the Boys and Girls Club of the Permian Basin.

The burger restaurant recently launched its first ever Whataburger Feeding Student Success Back-to-School program. It will be celebrating in 19 cities, including Midland.

Students with the Boys and Girls Clubs were treated with a milk and cookies party.

Additionally, Whataburger presented a check to the Boys and Girls Club for $2,000 and donated 305 school supply bags to students at the Taylor Park and Halff Clubs in Midland.

The Midland Rockhounds, including Rocky the Rockhound and Juice the Moose, also showed up to talk about the importance of staying in school, saying no to drugs, staying fit and working as a team.