MIDLAND, Texas — The heat of West Texas summers can be a formidable opponent for even the most well armed, but can be completely over-powering for those who lack a weapon as simple as a fan.

Each year the Salvation Army of Midland and Westlake ACE Hardware work together to help solve this problem for those in the community that are in need. Their annual Fan Drive allows Westlake Hardware customers to make donations for the purchase of fans that are then donated to the Salvation Army who in turn distribute them to those in need within the community.

This year's drive took place from June 6th through the 23rd. The numbers have been totaled and with the generosity of the Westlake customers, over $5,100 was raised during the drive that took place from June 6th through the 23rd. These funds allowed the purchase of almost 350 box fans.

Today these fans were picked up at the Westlake ACE Hardware store on Andrews Highway and loaded into Salvation Army trucks where they will soon be delivered to those in need.

For more information about eligibility to receive a fan, contact your local Salvation Army Command office.