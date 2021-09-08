West Texas Food Bank to help open new Martin County Food Pantry

STANTON, Texas — The West Texas Food Bank will help announce the grand opening for the new Martin County Food Pantry in Stanton.
The new facility will help serve over 100 families a month and comes with a walk in cooler and freezer, which helps expand their capacity to distribute and store fresh produce and frozen foods.
There will also be a proper loading dock to accept deliveries from its partners.
“The new walk in freezer and cooler are an expansion from our existing capacity which consists of two residential grade refrigerators,” said Kim Juarez, Director of the Martin County Food Pantry. “We are excited to not only grow into our new space, but to be able to offer more fresh foods to the people we are serving. The new space will absolutely change the way were are serving, and expand the services we are able to offer.”
Funding for the new facility came from the Midland based FHM Foundation, the Scharbauer foundation and the Joann & Wayne Moore Foundation.