West Texas Food Bank to help open new Martin County Food Pantry

The new facility will help serve over 100 families a month and comes with a walk in cooler and freezer, which helps expand their capacity to distribute and store fresh produce and frozen foods.

“The new walk in freezer and cooler are an expansion from our existing capacity which consists of two residential grade refrigerators,” said Kim Juarez, Director of the Martin County Food Pantry. “We are excited to not only grow into our new space, but to be able to offer more fresh foods to the people we are serving. The new space will absolutely change the way were are serving, and expand the services we are able to offer.”