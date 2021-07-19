Chevron and West Texas Food Bank collaborate on Produce Pod Project

The collaboration also includes the Community Kitchen, which was serving around 1,500 children before the pandemic.

ODESSA, Texas — The West Texas Food Bank has collaborated with Chevron to start the Produce Pod Project.

The project will help bring fresh produce to rural areas in the 19 county serving areas of the West Texas Food Bank.

“The Chevron Community Kitchen kept our staff and volunteers fed. For 10 weeks the cooks made sure everyone had hot and delicious meals," said Libby Campbell, Executive Director of the West Texas Food Bank. “The cooks not only fed our staff, but we fed the Texas State Troopers who came to help with our pantry, and when the National Guard arrived, we made sure they had plenty to eat. Over that 10 week period the Chevron Community Kitchen served over 50 people a day a total of around 2,500 meals. We are excited to now add the ability to make large produce drops in our rural counties, thanks to the Produce Pod.”

On top of the Produce Pod Project, Both groups will also be bringing back the Community Kitchen, which fed around 1,500 children through their summer feeding programs before the pandemic.