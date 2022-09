This event is free and a way to teach children about fresh fruits and veggies.

MIDLAND, Texas — The West Texas Food Bank will be holding a Kids' Farmers Market on Sept. 24.

This free event will run from 9 a.m. to noon at the food bank's Midland location at 1601 Westcliff Drive.

During the event children will be able to learn about fresh fruits and vegetables and and fill a bag with produce courtesy of H-E-B.

WTFB's dietician will be handing out samples, nutrition information and recipes.