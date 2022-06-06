West Texas Food Bank partners with HEB to hold Kids Farmers Market

Kids got to pick out fruits and vegetables, all of it for free.

TEXAS, USA — Kids of west Texas lined up to do their own grocery shopping at the West Texas Food Bank on Saturday

"The thought was we wanted them to know where fruits and vegetables, where they come from and then we wanted them to come to a kids farmers market and be able to shop for themselves," said Brent Oden, with the West Texas Food Bank.

There was a lot to choose from peppers, cabbage, watermelon, and so many others.

"They get a burlap sack that HEB paid for, and that is the bag they can fill with produce," Oden said. "I think its just important to teach kids to make healthy choices. I think its real easy for us to all kind of lose track of we should eat a little bit healthier and make healthier choices and our thought process is lets give kids an opportunity to try things they haven't before in a fun way."

There was also a tasting station where kids could try fruits that they haven't before.

"Inside we have a produce demonstration we have a produce demonstration we have an on staff dietician here at the west Texas food bank, she's doing a sampling of unique fruits here for the kids," Oden said.

All of this was possible thanks to people and businesses in the community.