West Texas author releases memoir about living with cerebral palsy

TEXAS, USA — J. Walton, a 57 year old West Texan, is now able to add published author to her resume.

"Coloring Outside the Lines: My Journey to Able Living in a Disabled Body" is a memoir that focuses on living with cerebral palsy, as well as Walton's caregivers who encouraged her to pursue her biggest dreams.

"Never give up hope, there's always a way around obstacles. Life may seem like it's not supposed to be this way, certainly not living with a disability, however I feel like anything is possible if you color outside of the lines of expectations," said Walton.

She also has plans to release a second book.