Author with ties to Midland prepares for 1st book release

MIDLAND, Texas — Inspiration can come from many places, including West Texas.

Rebekah Manley is preparing for her first published book to be released.

The book is an adult picture book named "Alexandra and the Awful, Awkward, No Fun, Truly Bad Dates."

In short, the story's protagonist is a single woman turning 30 years old. Intent on finding a true relationship she takes on 30 dates in 30 days, only to be disappointed over and over again.

Manley says this book comes from what she knows.

"I truly enjoy the process of getting to know someone, and have made some great friends through dating, but I've also had so many horrible experiences."

Manley now lives in Austin, but has spent a lot of time in Midland throughout her life.

At one point her father was a pastor at Midland’s Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. Her brother was born in Midland, and while she was growing up in Lubbock, Manley says her family frequented Midland.

An experience in the city even propelled her towards the career she has now.

She says while weighing the option of grad school, she recalls just wanting a lime green Volkswagen beetle and just driving to the school to figure it out.

When a Midland neighbor got word, she was able to purchase that vehicle because someone they knew just happen to be selling one, and cut her a deal. So off she went.

Manley says that's what she remembers about Midland-it's a community of kindness and helping one another.

Rebekah Manley's book will be available in book stores nationwide starting October 13.