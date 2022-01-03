West Texas Astronomers featuring Introduction to Astronomy classes

MIDLAND, Texas — West Texas Astronomers will be hosting the Kalamzaoo Astronomical Society's five-part Introduction to Astronomy series at the Blakemore Planetarium.
These lectures will be free with paid admission to the Museum of the Southwest campus.
The first in the series will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. on January 15. The topic will be "Our Place Among the Infinities."
The other sessions will be as follows:
- Discover the Night Sky - Jan. 29th
- Binocular Basics - Feb. 12th
- Telescope Basics - Feb. 26th
- The Art of Astrophotography - Mar. 12th
If you can't make it out to the Blakemore Planetarium, you can register independently and participate via Zoom.