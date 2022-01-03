West Texas Astronomers featuring Introduction to Astronomy classes

The series will be streamed at the Blakemore Planetarium.

MIDLAND, Texas — West Texas Astronomers will be hosting the Kalamzaoo Astronomical Society's five-part Introduction to Astronomy series at the Blakemore Planetarium.

These lectures will be free with paid admission to the Museum of the Southwest campus.

The first in the series will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. on January 15. The topic will be "Our Place Among the Infinities."

The other sessions will be as follows:

Discover the Night Sky - Jan. 29th

Binocular Basics - Feb. 12th

Telescope Basics - Feb. 26th

The Art of Astrophotography - Mar. 12th