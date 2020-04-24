ODESSA, Texas — Home maintenance can be a hassle.

But it's especially difficult for our vulnerable community in West Texas, and even more so now with a pandemic at their front door.

That's why Keep Odessa Beautiful and local services and energy organizations are blazing the way to cut down this problem .

"People that can't go out and mow their lawns right now are getting fined by the city and we wanted to help those people out," said Aaron Urias, volunteer and charter president of Professionals of Odessa Lions Club.

Urias said the timing couldn't have been more perfect.

These groups were planning to launch this program before COVID-19 hit and now the need to get rid of weeds has overgrown.

Urias said the effort is rewarding too.

"Long work, but it doesn't feel like work whenever you're serving and giving to others," Urias said.

The group started Easter weekend, mowing seven lawns in two days and now they have 24 citizens signed up.

They're planning to go out again this weekend for more grass time.

"She thought we were going around doing it at a charge, but we told her it was for free and she was so excited and happy that we were doing that," Urias said.

One woman was speechless in the amount of gratitude she had towards her daughter for signing her up for the program.

"I don't know how to put it in words that someone is going to be looking out for the lawn because like I said my husband and I are not physically able to," said Arlene Jefferson, an elderly woman We Care, We Help assisted.

Jefferson said she thinks the virus has brought out the good and generosity in so many West Texans and hopes it continues once businesses start opening back up.

The most important thing is that this effort is bringing care and help to those that need it most.

To sign up: visit www.keepodessabeautiful.org

