ODESSA, Texas — "Clap Because We Care" is a country-wide movement to show appreciation for those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every night starting Thursday at 7 p.m., residents of Odessa are asked to participate by going outside or opening a window.

Participants are asked to clap, bang pots and pans or honk a car horn for a couple of minutes.

The noise will help show your appreciation for medical personnel, essential workers, first responders and more.

If you drive past a fire station, a police department or a hospital you are also asked to honk your horn so those working will be able to hear your appreciation.

You are also asked to share videos and pictures of you participating on social media with the hashtag #ClapBecauseWeCare.

