Water main repair to impact water pressure in parts of Big Spring

Customers west of Virginia Street will have low to no water pressure Wednesday after 5 p.m. while line repairs are made.

BIG SPRING, Texas — A water main repair at the Big Spring water treatment plant will impact water pressure in parts of the city Wednesday.

Public Works Director Shane Bowles said customers west of Virginia Street may have low to no water pressure while repairs are made.

Crews will start their work and 5 p.m. and continue until the project is done.

The city apologized for any inconveniences the repairs may cause and asked customers to limit water use during the project to lower the possibility of a complete interruption.