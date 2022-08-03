Big Spring woman, Texas record holder for longest-running beer license with 1 owner, dies

Betty Lou Pearson, owner of Lou's Cafe in Big Spring, died March 7.

BIG SPRING, Texas — A Big Spring legend has died, according to Myers and Smith Funeral Home.

Betty Lou Pearson passed away March 7 at the age of 92.

You might know Betty Lou as the owner of Lou's Cafe, a position she's held since the 1960s when she was 31.

She was also the state record holder for the longest running beer license in the state of Texas with one owner.

Estimates say she served up millions of drinks over her long career, all while never partaking herself.

"I don't drink, I don't smoke, but I have had 7 husbands," Pearson told us back in 2019.

"Everybody's personality changes and I might have just told somebody what I really thought about them if I drinked and I wouldn't have a customer left," Peason said.

That didn't make her any less of a celebrity. Her customers told stories of what she did for the people who came to her establishment and how she shared with them.

Betty Lou Pearson is survived by three sons, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.