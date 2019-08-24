ODESSA, Texas — UTPB continued taking steps toward retaining future West Texas educators on Friday by awarding six students of the college of education with a new scholarship in partnership PDC Energy.

The scholarship will award $10,0000, covering tuition, fees, and books for each student, when they agree to stay in West Texas for at least two years after the date of their graduation.

“These scholarships are monumental," explained UTPB Assistant Professor of Early Childhood Education Lindsey Balderaz, "as it supports the goal of recruiting and training future educators who will fulfill the ever-increasing demand for highly qualified teachers in the Permian Basin."

The recipients of the scholarships can choose between the Ector County, Midland, Greenwood, Monahans-Wickett-Pyote, or Pecos-Barstow-Toyah school districts.

The scholarships awarded today further Dr. Sandra Woodley's efforts to double the number of Kindergarten through 12th-grade teachers in the area.